Erie County Community Resource Center to house a DUI program

The Erie County Community Resource Center will now house a DUI program.

President Judge John Trucilla announced the day reporting center will host the “Alcohol Safe Driving School” also known as impaired driver services program.

This comes as Erie County has seen a decrease in DUI cases.

This year Erie County has seen only 800 cases instead of the 1,000 cases they saw by this time last year.

“It’s more efficient and again it’s about getting people back to the community in a way that is positive for everyone,” said President Judge John Trucilla, Erie County.

Prior to the collaboration with the day reporting center, the program used to be contracted out. This move will now help to save tax payer dollars.