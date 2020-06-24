Erie County community warned to stay vigilant as green phase approaches

As Erie County prepares to enter the green phase, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is echoing Dr. Howard Nadworny saying that the community must still be vigilant when out in public.

Dahlkemper asking businesses to take a slow approach when reopening to the public, adding that she knows that it will be hard. However, it is a small sacrifice.

“We need to remind everyone that the virus is still here, still active and still looking for it’s next host in Erie County. You do not want to be that host, nor do you want your loved ones to be that host.” Dahlkemper said.

The county executive adding that we will continue to see cases increase within Erie County.

“I also feel no matter what, the numbers are going to keep going up. In order to keep moving forward, we’re eventually going to have to get into the green phase. There is no better time to do it than now, in the summer.” said Ava Tierney.

Everyone that our crews spoke with along Erie’s Bayfront seems to be ready to sail into the green phase.

“For the past few months being in red and yellow, and going from a college atmosphere and being back not really seeing anyone, like friends. I’m ready to start the green phase.” Tierney said.

Another Erie County resident we spoke with saying that no matter what, when it comes to the economy, it’s time to move forward.

“You can’t go bankrupt. It ain’t gonna help nothing either. I just hope I don’t get it.” said Henry Scharrer.

It would seem that residents are looking forward to adjusting back to everyday life to some degree. For Henry Scharrer, there’s one thing that he will not be doing.

“We used to go to the casino, you’d gamble and you’d get a buffet. That was fun, but ain’t worth dying for.” Scharrer said.

One New York resident saying that she doesn’t think we are in the clear just yet.

“I think we’re fine eating in a restaurant if the dividers are there. I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere there are large crowds of people; you know, sporting events, a concert. I’d like to go, but I think we need to be careful for a while longer.” said Anna Phillips.

Erie County will enter the green phase starting on Friday, June 26th. Still enforced, wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.