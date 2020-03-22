Erie County confirms third case of COVID-19

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed today a third case of COVID-19.

The County Executive gave scarce details regarding the third positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County.

What is known currently is that every case in the county has been tested is that of someone between the ages of 20 to 40 years old.

This drives home the County Executive’s comments of teens, 20 year olds as well as 30 year olds being the “super spreaders” of the virus.

“I want to report today that we have our third positive case of an individual being infected with COVID-19 here in Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

According to the County Executive, there are few details surrounding this case other than the person is in their 20’s making them the youngest case so far in Erie to be infected.

The two other cases that have been reported are individuals in their 30’s.

This case comes as the state numbers of COVID-19 soar to 480 positive cases growing by more than 100 within 24 hours.

“The more that you can stay home, the more that you can stay socially distant from other people, the better for all of us,” said Dahlkemper.

At this point it is unknown if the individual contracted the virus while traveling or if it was from community spread case.

Health officials are conducting “Contract Tracing” finding out who this individual came in contact with.

“We believe our younger people have often been our super spreaderss. People who have symptoms and are passing them onto others,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added if residents have family members coming back into the area, they need to self-quarantine themselves.

“We are trying to save lives, trying to stop the spread of this virus in Erie County and that is why for the rest of us in Erie County. I’m asking them to stay in Erie County and not travel outside, especially to these hot spots,” said Dahlkemper.

Nationally there has been a major issue when it comes to equipment like medical masks and ventilators. The County Executive said it’s not an issue in Erie as of right now, but eventually it could be.

“I know many are looking to see where we can find more supplies whether It’s nationally or internationally,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added the more people can stay put, the better. She added this is something officials have never faced before.