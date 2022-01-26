Erie County Conservation District awarded grant money to address local environmental concerns

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced a $1.7 million grant to fund local water cleanup projects.

It’s a statewide environmental program that started in 2015. Local representatives say water cleanup projects will continue by getting this grant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarding the Erie County Conservation District grant money geared to address local environmental concerns.

The Erie County Conservation District plans to work along side local vineyard owners on a project that makes them eligible for funding that can be used for conservation practices on their land, which improves soil health and water quality for Lake Erie.

“By reducing those chemicals, it would reduce our harmful algae blooms that occur in Erie in the summer so we can all benefit as a community through this problem,” said Tom McClure, District Manager for the Erie Conservation District.

The Erie County Conservation District was one of several organizations to receive funding through the state’s grant program.