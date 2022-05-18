Election Day is over, but the counting of votes continues in Erie County.

80% of mail-in ballots were successfully counted and canvassed on Tuesday and election staff continues to work on the remaining 25% on Wednesday.

A little over 20,000 mail-in ballots were issued to residents and roughly 15,000 were received. This leads the election office staff to believe that more people took their ballots to the polls to vote.

The election supervisor shared what can contribute to delays in the public receiving election results in a timely manner.

“The new mail-in balloting process it takes a little bit longer for counties to get everything counted. Of course with the provisional ballots, Erie County received 180 provisional ballots. Now we can’t actually count them until Friday. So it does take a little bit longer for us to get the results,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor, Erie County Courthouse.

Fernandez said that write-in votes will be viewed next week and the election office could have an idea of who won the races next Friday.