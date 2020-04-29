Erie County continuing fight for community college

Bringing a community college to Erie County will be a topic of discussion during the Pennsylvania State Board of Education meeting.

During the meeting, the board plans to discuss a hearing on the Erie County Community College plan and action plan for the next steps for a hearing, which was originally scheduled for March 18th.

However, members of Empower Erie want to get further than just being back on the agenda. They want to get the hearing rescheduled before the six-month hearing ends, which is May 14th.

“We have met every litmus test, we’ve jumped every hurdle and we jumped through every hoop and we deserve a vote at this time. We’re willing to come to Harrisburg or hold a virtual meeting, but the time is now for us to have a vote.” said Andre Horton, Erie County Councilman.

This board meeting is scheduled for May 6th.