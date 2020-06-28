Erie County Coroner identifies accident victim

The victim of an evening accident has been identified by the Erie County Coroner.

According to the Erie County Coroner, Lyell Cook, the victim has been identified as Gary Petrick, 66 of Erie.

Petrick was killed Thursday evening after traveling at a high rate of speed over on East Lake Road

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Petrick crossed the center line and struck a tree. It was then that his vehicle had also caught fire.

Witness at the scene had also tried unsuccessfully to rescue the victim.