Erie County Coroner identifies victim hit by train near Cherry Street

The Erie County Coroner has identified the man that was struck by a train on Monday.

According to the Erie County Coroner, Lyell Cook, the 42-year-old man that was struck by the train was Ronald Griffis.

Cook said that Griffis died from multiple blunt force trauma.

This incident took place near Cherry and Huron Streets around the evening hours of October 19th.

Cook said that the incident is still under investigation.

