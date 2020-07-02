Erie County Coroner identifies victim in fatal East Lake Road motorcycle accident

The Erie County Coroner’s office has identified the man killed while riding his motorcycle along East Lake Road Tuesday night.

58-year old Michael Ernst was killed while he was pulling away from an address near the 1400 block of East Lake Road around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Ernst, who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the time, collided with a Toyota Camry that was traveling along East Lake Road near Payne Avenue.

Ernst was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead just before 11:00 p.m.