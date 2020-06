Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate an accident that left a vehicle in flames and claimed the life of one person.

Emergency crews were called to the 9300 block of East Lake Road around 7:10 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the vehicle involved apparently crossed the center line, struck a tree head on at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

Cook has identified 66-year old Gary Petrick of Erie, who was badly burned.