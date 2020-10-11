Erie County Coroner provides update on body found in Erie’s Bayfront

Rescue crews and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to Erie’s Bayfront for reports of a body floating in the water.

We just spoke to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook who provided us with more details on this situation.

City of Erie fire crews along with several other agencies and the coast guard responded to the area of Donjon Ship Building around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to Cook, the body was that of a black male between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.

There was no obvious signs of trauma on the victim as well as no form of identification.

The investigation is still ongoing.