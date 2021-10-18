Erie County Coroner releases age and sex of victim hit by train near Cherry Street

We now know the age and sex of the victim that was struck by a train earlier on the evening of October 18th.

Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook stated that the identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

We have been told however that the victim is a 42-year-old male.

This victim was pronounced dead on the scene after being hit by a train near Cherry and Huron Streets.

The calls for this incident came in just before 5 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a train.

Emergycare and other first responders were on scene along with the Erie County Coroner.

The incident is still under investigation.

