Erie County Coroner releases identity of man who was fatally stabbed on Saturday morning

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook released the identity of the man who was fatally stabbed early on Saturday morning.

This incident stems from an alleged domestic dispute.

Cook ruled that 42-year-old Jacob Carr’s death was a homicide from a stab wound to the chest.

That incident took place inside the Boston Store on State Street just after midnight on Saturday night.

Erie Police were called to the building for reports of a domestic dispute.

When police arrived on scene, they found Carr dead from a stab wound.

Erie Police have now charged 59-year-old Janice Rowry. Rowry has been charged with criminal homicide, murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly instrument.

Rowry is currently in the Erie County Prison without bond.