The Erie County Coroner reported statistics for 2021. About 100 people suffered drug-related deaths.

According to Lyell Cook, there were 95 drug-related deaths.

As JET 24 Action News previously reported, about 80% of those deaths were the result of a fentanyl overdose.

Cook said many individuals aren’t aware that they are using fentanyl.

“You buy something on the street and you’re not aware of what’s in it, I think that’s been the case with a lot of these. The fentanyl seems to have the same appearance as cocaine and methamphetamine and ice, they call it. You have no way of knowing what’s in there,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

Cook said meth was found in about 30% of Erie County drug deaths last year.