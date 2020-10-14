Erie County Coroner rules no foul play in death of man found floating in Lake Erie

The Erie County Coroner ruled today that there was no foul play in the death of 27-year-old Jeremiah Mitchell.

Mitchell’s body was pulled from Presque Isle Bay on Saturday night after a fisherman reported seeing a body floating near Don Jon Ship Building.

Mitchell had spent part of his life in Erie, but has also lived in Mississippi.

There were no obvious signs of trauma found on the victim after an autopsy.

The coroner is waiting to make a final ruling on the cause of Mitchell’s death pending on the return of toxicology tests.