CDC data shows suicides in the U.S. reached an all time high in 2022.

Last year, more than 49,000 people took their own lives in the U.S.

So far this year, 29 suicides have been reported in Erie County. That’s according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

Cook said typically he reports 29 suicides for the entire year.

“It would be fair to assume that this is only half of what it’s going to be at the end of the year. There’s no way of telling. There’s as many reasons for committing suicide as there are people, although the vast majority of our suicides are due to failed interpersonal relationships,” Cook explained.

Lyell said 18 of the suicides this year were the result of a self inflicted gun shot. There is a national suicide and crisis hotline — dial 988 for help.