Erie County Council approves funding for police officer body cameras

Erie residents are continuing to voice their opinions on police reform and education during tonight’s city council meeting.

Some residents are also weighing in on options the city can pursue to end racism in a positive manner.

We have been following tonight’s council meeting and have more on some resident’s thoughts and concerns following the May 30th protest.

Citizens are speaking out following the city’s decision to suspend an Erie Police Officer for three days without pay and some citizens are weighing in on ways law enforcement can be effective in the city.

During tonight’s city council meeting the council voted unanimously to approve nearly $250,000 in funding to bring in body cameras.

This funding will ensure that each uniformed officer will have a body camera as well as adding cameras to some of the cruisers.

More than 30 citizens are also expressing their thoughts and concerns regarding a citizens review board which would investigate allegations of police misconduct.

Some council members are expressing the need to have a sense of urgency to create a safer community.

“I think it’s critical that this board has the possibility of helping us to help build that trust that we continue and increase transparency and accountability that would all be a positive to the city,” said David Brennan, Erie City Council Member.

Melvin Witherspoon a city councilman stated that they have a lot of work to do before they throw seven to nine people together and say review. According to Witherspoon these members need to have some background of the law.

Discussions are underway on how many people could be apart of the citizens review board who would appoint board members and what would be required of board members. A lot of work is still underway.