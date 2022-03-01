A new emergency service plan is in the works.

This plan will serve three counties in our area in the case of a natural disaster.

Erie County Council approved the funds for the plan at the meeting on March 1.

Members of county council said that this is a much needed plan. Chairman Brian Shank said that the whole idea is to have a plan in place in case of a natural disaster, or weather related emergency.

It’s a new plan that members of Erie County Council passed to give Warren, Crawford, and Erie Counties better emergency resources in the case of a natural weather related disaster such as a tornado.

In doing so, the counties will hire an EMS plan administrator to help delegate where resources should go for each county.

“The EMS system is in a lot of trouble. We are losing a lot of people. They are not getting into it anymore. So our assets are tight. So we have to make sure we coordinate those assets accordingly in case we have a big problem. I think this is a step in the right direction,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Shank said that Warren and Crawford Counties are all adding money into this project.

“We’re putting this all together so we can combine our resources, and it’s not like Erie County residents are paying for it all. We divided it up three ways so the taxpayers of Erie County are not paying for something in Crawford County,” said Shank.

The plan calls for more than $300,000 in funds that will go to the new position. The money is split between each county.

That money will come from three different budgets, the Public Safety, the American Rescue Plan, and General Funds budgets.

“It’s an improvement if you have one of those people calling for an emergency vehicle. If you have one of those small boroughs and that ambulance is out of service and they have to go around calling for another one, it could be tragic which is why they put this coalition together,” said Terry Scutella, Councilman for Erie County Council.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Shank said that the next steps are to go through the hiring process and to begin searching for a candidate.