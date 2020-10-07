Erie County Council approves grant funding to ensure a secure and smooth election process

More funding is approved to ensure a secure and smooth election process in Erie County.

Erie County Council tonight approved more than $148,000 in grant funding.

Council worked alongside the election office to apply for the independent grant.

One council member said that the money will be spent in a variety of ways.

“From communications, ensuring we have polls open, poll workers, the ability to communicate with them and electronic equipment,” said Carl Anderson, Vice Chairman of the Erie County Council.

