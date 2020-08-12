Erie County Council approves more than 1.5 million dollars in funding for the Erie County Health Department

The Erie County Health Department is getting a boost in funding and employees.

Erie County Council has approved more than 1.5 million dollars in funding for the Erie County Health Department.

The health department received a grant through the CDC for eight million dollars which could be used to provide additional employees in the fight against COVID-19.

Once the department receives the money, the 1.5 million dollars would be reimbursed to the county.

Also during the meeting, council approved a second reading for nearly $148,000 in additional expenses for the general election, as well as being reimbursed more than $920,000 by the state for the purchase of voting equipment last year.

