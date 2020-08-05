Erie County Council approves multi million dollar cares funding grant

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a widespread of economic problems.

With this in mind, Erie County Council approves the 24.4 million dollar cares funding grant.

This comes after months of discussion as to where funding would best be allocated.

We spoke to council members about the approved plan.

After more than two hours of discussion during tonight’s special County Council meeting, a plan has been approved.

Council members we spoke to told us that the grant money will help multiple areas recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This isn’t a normal budget, this is called a global pandemic,” said Councilman Andre Horton.

Recovery efforts are underway across Erie County. This comes after Erie County Council members approved a 24.4 million dollar 24.4 million dollar cares funding grant.

More than 6.5 million dollars will assist non-profit agencies including volunteers, first responders and emergency crews.

Another area that took a hit, small businesses. These small businesses will receive five million dollars in funding.

“All of our businesses are in a place that we need a lot of help. These minority businesses have been overlooked even more,” said Erie County Councilwoman Kim Clear.

Fifty percent of the small business grants must be spent on minority businesses which make up approximately twelve percent of Erie County.

Another major area that needed funding was Erie Events where Erie County Council members only allocated 2.5 million dollars where 4.7 million was needed to overcome economic hardships.

“I think all of council understands this is an issue that we’re going to have to deal with and we’re going to have to figure out a way to come up with the 2.2 million dollars,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

Other areas that will receive assistance includes substance abuse awareness, municipal and direct response to the pandemic.

Applications to apply for the grant are expected to be released early next week.

Hopefully this is the beginning of businesses and other areas getting back on their feet to overcome this pandemic.