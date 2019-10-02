Erie County Council approves new multi-million dollar voting system

Erie County Council is giving the final thumbs up for a new multi-million dollar voting system.

Council approved a contract with Dominion Voting to supply voting machines. The cost of the state-mandated system is just under $3 million, with about $1.6 million being reimbursed by the federal government and the Commonwealth.

Erie County has an agreement with Harrisburg to have the new system up and running by the 2020 primary elections.

“Once we have the general election complete, which will still follow under the present voting system that we have, we will begin training in the implementation of the new system here in Erie County,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council.

Erie County Council also approved state grants for Gannon University, Mercyhurst University, Saint Vincent Hospital, and Erie Homes for Children and Adults.