Erie County Council approves new positions for Office of Children and Youth and District Attorney’s offices

The Erie County Office of Children and Youth will see an increase in staffing.

Erie County Council voted in favor of an ordinance which would allow more than $800,000 for the state approved positions.

The vote came after a committee was formed and presented a report showing more people are needed to adequately handle the increased caseload.

Council also voted unanimously for a domestic violence prosecutor.

The new position was created after an increase of domestic violence cases were reported during the pandemic.

