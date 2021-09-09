Erie County Council creating Inclusion Commission for ARP money

The Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission is in the development process as part of the American Rescue Plan, a $3.5 million project.

At Thursday’s meeting, council members discussed the next steps and how much money will go to different places in the county.

Though nothing has been voted on yet, the goal is to help minority groups in Erie County.

“Every one of the council people will have a board appointment,” said Kim Clear, chairwoman of the Erie County Council. “The County Executive will have two board appointments, and they will be helping make decisions on where this money can best be spent in order to increase inclusion diversity and equity.”

The council will vote on this ordinance at next Tuesday’s meeting.

