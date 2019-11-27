Erie County Council decides not to raise property taxes in 2020 budget

Some Erie residents are breathing a sign of relief, because Erie County Council members decided not to raise property taxes in the 2020 budget.

However, not everyone shares the same sense of relief.

Initially, Erie County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper, proposed raising taxes 0.25%, but now that idea is off the table.

“Anytime there is no tax increase is a good time,” said Bill Koehle, Erie resident.

Bill Koehle is one of the many Erie residents rejoicing over the fact that Erie County property owners will not see a tax increase next year.

“I really like the idea of not paying more,” said Koehle.

Koehle isn’t the only one glad to hear county property taxes are not increasing.

Sue Balkovic says the county not raising property taxes helps her out a lot.

“And for the people on a fixed income, this is really hard. I was happy to hear that the county taxes weren’t going up,” said Sue Balkovic, Erie resident.

However, not every Erie County resident shares the same joy as Balkovic and Koehle.

“They say there is not an increase in taxes for this year, but your going to pay for it later on down the road,” said Bob Williams, Edinboro resident.

Over in Millcreek Township, property owners won’t be seeing a tax increase next year either.

“I think it’s wonderful. The taxes are good in Millcreek anyways, which is why we ended up buying a house in Millcreek,” said Sheryl Dunn. Millcreek Township resident.

The $27 million budget is keeping taxes at $355 for every $100,000 assessed valuation. Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh says it’s all because of “smart budgeting.”

Erie County Council members say they will take the money out of the fund balance to balance the budget and give tax payers relief.