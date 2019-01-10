Erie County Council discusses future of voting machines in the area Video

Voting was on the minds of Erie County Council members on Wednesday as they held their Board of Elections meeting.

Council is working on purchasing new voting machines for the county before the next election comes around. The public will have a chance to test out different voting machines during an expo on January 29th.

Council is encouraging people of all backgrounds to come to the expo and give their feedback. "We're going to ask members of the disabled community to participate, both from a visual impaired stand point or a from a disability stand point with the equipment, " said Councilman Carl Anderson