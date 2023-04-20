Erie County Council is putting a spotlight on EMS funding.

Erie County Council met to discuss funding of EMS and volunteer fire departments Thursday night.

Gaming funds are now being presented as an option to support funding for those departments.

One councilman said an additional $1M was initially supposed to be allocated to the Erie County Department of Public Safety from the 2022 ARPA budget.

“We fall down the stairs or you grab your chest for the heart attack, you want to make sure someone’s there and that’s all we’re trying to do. The people that I have talked to in my district support using the gaming funds,” said Brian shank, Erie County Council chairman.

Shank believes this is something positive that will help the community.