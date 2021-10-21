Erie County Council discusses spending of $2.9 million gaming settlement money

Erie County could possibly see new community projects.

According to chairman Carl Anderson, the county received $2.9 million from the gaming settlement money.

The money will go towards projects that would help the community, such as the Rail Commission Hagen History Center, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the Erie Enterprise Fund.

This is the second meeting council has discussed how the money could be spent.

“I’m very supportive of all of these. I’ve helped push forward the initiative for them and we’ve worked in a collaborative way with the County Executive on this,” sand Carl Anderson.

The final vote on if this passes will be at the next meeting.

