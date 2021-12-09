Erie County Council discussing American Rescue Plan funding

American Rescue Plan funding could provide additional rental assistance money in the hands of those who need it.

Erie County Council working to approve more than $8 million in emergency rental assistance funding.

The American Rescue Plan funding will be used to assist individuals with rent, utilities, and energy.

Funds will go through the Department of Human Services and will be allocated to providers such a Erie County Care Management, Saint Martin Center and GECAC.

“Make sure those who need rental assistance get that so they have them throughout the winter and there’s no disruption in being removed from their rental properties.” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council.

The ordinance will be on County Council’s agenda at their final regular meeting of the year on Tuesday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists