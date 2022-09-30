Four votes at an Erie County Council finance committee meeting could eventually lead to millions of federal dollars being allocated to a local university project.

It’s an initiative to bring more jobs to Erie County, but not all council members are on board.

After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis pledged American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars to a Penn State Behrend project, there was some back and forth at an Erie County Finance Committee meeting Thursday evening.

Four Erie County Councilmembers voted to push the resolution forward to Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Penn State Behrend brings millions into our town, brings millions into Erie, brings millions into Erie County. So many students live there and the money that they invest in. This is a good project,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Councilmember.

Chairwoman Ellen Schauerman, Vice Chairman Jim Winarski and Councilman Charlie Bayle also supported the resolution.

Five million American Rescue Plan dollars would go towards Penn State Behrend’s Project RESOLVE, which includes creating a center with a plastics laboratory and a battery-testing facility.

“We’re being proactive, being progressive, we’re thinking just a little bit ahead of ourselves, because how do we fix the poverty level? You bring in good paying jobs,” said Shank.

One county councilwoman said while she supports education in the region, she does not support the ordinance. She said we will have to see how the vote plays out next week.

“If it benefits an institution and a business that is going to make commercial profit from it that’s a serious consideration. What is the county going to get, what are county taxpayers going to get more importantly as their return on investment?” said Mary Rennie, Erie County Councilmember.

Councilwoman Rennie said she believes the county executive didn’t have the right to pledge the ARP funding and that she is concerned about the future of the project.

“There’s also no bumper guards on it, so the county could stand to be the prime investor in this project at 5 million dollars. We don’t have the power to take that money back,” said Rennie.