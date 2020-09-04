Erie County Council expected to vote on resolution to end systematic racism throughout county

A push to end systematic racism throughout Erie County is underway.

County Council members are expected to vote on a resolution that could declare racism as a public health crisis in the county.

The six-month policy would give council members the chance to research ways to eliminate racism.

If passed, council members are expected to discuss strategies and implement programs Erie County residents can take part in.

“To improve the quality of life for all of Erie County citizens, we don’t think you can realistically do that without addressing systematic racism that puts Blacks at the bottom line of the ladder in all of this.” said Andre Horton.