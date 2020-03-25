Erie County Council extends state of emergency and approves response funding during meeting

During a special new meeting, County Council choosing to extend County Executive Kathy Dahlkempers State of Emergency.

A new resolution has extended the declaration for 10 more days ending on April 2nd.

By law, the County Executives order can only carry for seven days but can be extended by the local governing body.

This will allow Dahlkemper to operate outside of normal channels, meaning if she feels necessary she can acquire any resources she deems appropriate to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The situation is fluid not just here in the commonwealth but nationally and certainly locally as well. We figured in 10 days things will come into view,” said Andre Horton, Erie County Councilman.

County Council was also approved for $100,000 to be transferred to the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority for a COVID-19 Response Fund.

ECGRA’s contributing $500,000 to the response fund to create three new programs, ranging from a human relief fund, civic institution deferred income loans and small business loan program.