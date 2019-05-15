Erie County Council has prepared a report on Pleasant Ridge Manor East

County Council’s report on Pleasant Ridge Manor East hits 4 main points. One of them being construction costs and renovations. “I don’t think there’s any members of Council that would think to sell the land to anyone else,” said County Council member Carl Anderson. It took 4 months to put the report together.

The report says that Erie County would benefit by improving operational efficiencies and suggests leveraging the reuse of existing sites like Pleasant Ridge Manor East. Director of administration Gary Lee says there’s nothing new in this report and that action needs to be taken. “The property is worth more with the building gone,” said Lee.

Partial or complete demolition were just 2 out of 9 possibilities cited in the report. Some of the costs in the report range in the millions. For instance, converting the nursing home to a storage warehouse is estimated between 3-4 million dollars. County Council saying they need to know where they are before they know where they are going.

No changes have been made, these are just recommendations.