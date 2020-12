A special session of Erie County Council is being held to tie up loose ends for the 2020 year.

The meeting, held virtually, is looking at programs that might have outstanding balances for the year. If some of those dollars aren’t designated by the end of the year, the county could lose them on January 1.

Council discussions also centered on what covid related dollars could be available in 2021. Look for more tonight on Action News beginning at 5 p.m.