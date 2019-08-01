Erie County Council holds special meeting with two majors issues on table for discussion

Two major issues expected on the table this afternoon during a special meeting of Erie County Council.

Council members could be voting on that proposal to join a local Erie County Community College with the already existing Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

Supporters said it could bridge the gap between those wanting a free standing Erie Community College, and those wanting Erie to join the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

Council is also expected to choose a vendor for upgrading voting machines in Erie County, something that has been mandated by the state.