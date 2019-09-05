Erie County Council holds Special Session regarding bringing a Community College to Erie

The Erie County Council is calling for a Special Session today to voice their continued commitment in the fight to establish a community college.

Syeda Abbas reports LIVE from tonight’s meeting.

After the public hearings about a community college in Erie, members of the task force are here to talk to the County Council about the need of a stand-a-lone community college.

Ron Dinicola said the Pennsylvania Board of Education has to now make a decision. Dinicola talked about the importance of affordable education here in Erie.

Different local groups also urged Governor Tom Wolf to consider granting Erie County as a stand-a-lone community college. That came after the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Erie County ended their partnership talks.

“There are a variety of things that are accomplished by a community college that benefits the entire community. The key is it serves the community, and the key is that Pennsylvania now has 14 community colleges that are splitting upwards of 300 million dollars. We need to be apart of that. We are being left out and that shouldn’t be,” said Ron Dinicola, Erie County Council.

Just over two years ago, Erie County submitted an application to the state’s Board of Education for a stand-a-lone community college.