Erie County Council will be looking at plans to do some improvements for an important stretch of West 8th Street.

It is a streescape plan for the section of West 8th Street between Greengarden Blvd and Pittsburgh Ave.

The hope is that the plan can dovetail with plans in Millcreek to beautify more of West 8th Street from Pittsburgh Ave to Peninsula Drive.

If approved in its entirety, the project could cost $2.5 million.