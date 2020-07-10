Erie County Council Making Efforts Towards Preserving Erie’s Historic Background

Efforts are underway to preserve the City of Erie and its historic background.

Erie County Council, discussed during a study session, recommendations on ways to conserve some of Erie’s buildings.

The historic task force will include a historical review commissioner and a neighborhood preservation kit.

Council members look to work on areas within downtown and on West 6th street.

The developments look to enhance tax bases, create local jobs and provide revitalization.

“I think it gives us all more motivation to continue to keep Erie in good shape and grow it and if we can keep these remnants from the past it reminds us some of the good things that happened,” said City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

Erie County Council will look to receive funding opportunities from the certified local government program.