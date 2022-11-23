Erie County Council held a marathon meeting on Wednesday that started around 9 a.m. and wrapped up shortly after 4 p.m.

On the agenda was verifying election results, finalizing the county budget for 2023 and concluding the ongoing debate around Project Resolve. Council voted 4 to 3, approving $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding and $2.5 million of unrestricted gaming revenue for the Wabtec and Penn State Behrend projects.

“We’re super excited about Project Resolve. We’ve been working on this for a number of months now. We had it shot down once due to a funding issue. Now that we’ve split the funding money from two separate pots of money, we’ve got the council’s support, and now we get to see this project to the finish line,” said Chris Carroll, county information officer.