Erie County Council Member calls for transparency, asks for funding and spending records of Empower Erie

An elected official is now joining the call for transparency in the funding and spending records of Empower Erie, the group pushing for a community college.

Erie County Council Member Brian Shank has fired off a letter to Empower Erie’s attorney, requesting that the organization provide all kinds of tax documents, ledger books and invoices dating back to 2016.

This is the same request Erie businessman Brent Davis made to Erie County Council on Tuesday, then requested an investigation by the County Controllers Office.

This comes as Empower Erie asks county council for an additional $110,000 for legal and expert witness expenses in relation to their effort to have the state Department of Education approve a community college for Erie County.

We will have much more on the story tonight on JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m.