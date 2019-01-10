Erie County council members ask for public feedback by holding voting machine expo at the end of Jan Video

Voting was on the minds of Erie County Council Members Wednesday as they held their Board of Elections Meeting.

Council is working on purchasing new voting machines for the County before the next election comes around. The public will have a chance to test out different voting machines during an expo on January 29th.

Council is encouraging people of all backgrounds to come to the expo and give their feedback.

Councilman Carl Anderson says, "We're going to ask members of the disabled community to participate, both from a visual impaired standpoint or a from a disability standpoint with the equipment. "

Councilman Anderson says there could be up to seven vendors at the voting machine expo.