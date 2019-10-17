Erie County Council members respond to pension controversy

Two Erie County Council members are firing back after allegations that they are circumventing the home rule charter by being enrolled in the county’s pension plan.

As JET 24 Action News first reported on Wednesday, former County Controller Sue Weber is suggesting Erie County Council members are ignoring the home ruling charter provision which states that no council member should receive a pension.

While it is true that the home charter rule prohibits council members from receiving a pension, in 1991 a solicitor determined the charter prohibiting county council’s participation in the pension plan conflicts with state law.

“I mean the pension law was written years before I even got on council. Council is eligible. It’s legal,” said Dr. Kyle W. Foust, Erie County Council Member.

Erie County Councilman Dr. Kyle Foust, who has been on council for about 16 years, is currently running for County Controller.

He says Weber’s claim that he is running to add more years to his pension is absurd because he is not running for controller to “pad his pension.”

“I have 15 more years of working life. People that pad their pensions try to do things their last couple of years, or stay on long after they should be retired. That’s hardly the case with me,” said Foust.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says county employees are automatically enrolled in the pension system if they work at least 1,000 hours.

Council Chair Fiore Leone says although council members are part time, some of them work way more than that.

“I don’t know how anyone could keep up with what has to be done on a part-time basis. As a council member, sometimes I put in as many as 40 hours a week,” said Leone.

Councilman Fiore Leone also addressed the fact that the charter states that council members should not serve for more than 12 years of total service. However, throughout the years a number of council members have served longer than that.

Leone says that provision was only instituted in 2014 and the sitting members of council were grandfathered in for a slightly longer period of time.