Erie County Council moves forward with voting machine contract

Erie County Council continues to move forward to finalize a contract with its voting vendor for the 2020 elections.

In tonight’s County Council finance meeting, council members looked further into the general fund for the purchase of dominion voting. The county will be reimbursed approximately 60% from Governor Tom Wolf. The voting machines will give a new way of paperless voting. However, a paper ballot will also be used as a backup method during the election.

“The ballot marking device will actually change to the language that they would request up to 18 different languages, we think that’s going to make it a lot more comfortable. ” said Carl Anderson III, District 4 of Erie County Council.

Council members also discussed other topics including the RACP grant which looks to illustrate project benefits for the community.