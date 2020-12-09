Erie County Council moves two ordinances geared to help with business endeavors to second readings

Hundreds of thousands of dollars could soon be coming to Erie County to help with business endeavors.

Erie County Council moving two ordinances to second readings on Tuesday night.

The first ordinance would provide $150,000 to the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership. The money would be used for the Chamber’s Erie Forward program.

The other ordinance would give $250,000 to the Erie County Redevelopment Authority. Those funds would be put toward establishing a minority-based micro loan program.