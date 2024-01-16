Erie County Council took the next step in using American Rescue Plan funding to support Erie’s homeless population, as well as Diverse Erie.

Tuesday night, council listened to first readings for two ordinances that would give a total of $2.5 million to the causes.

Councilman Andre Horton said he hopes to get council back on the right track after a controversial year.

“I think it’s an opportunity to reset. It’s my hope that Erie County Council will start to gain some of its integrity and certainly some of its trust that the community seems to have lost in us. And so, I’m dedicating this year in trying to restore county council’s authority,” said Horton.

The proposed funding is set to be voted on at council’s next regular meeting on January 30.