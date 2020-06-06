Erie County Council PTA gives away free plants for families

The Erie County Council PTA gave away free plants for families today.

People received these plants at three different locations in Erie. Plants were given away starting at Saint Francis Church in McKean Township this morning and then over at Erie High School this afternoon.

The PTA handed out vegetable plants and tools so that people could do some planting of their own.

The president of the Erie County Council PTA said that this give away was intended to be an activity to get people outside while remaining socially distant and to also put food on the table.

“The best way we could help was to bring food to the table. What better way than giving them the resources to grow their own food,” said Kelly Heberle, President of Erie County PTA.

Erie County Council PTA is looking for sponsors for their vegetable and produce distributions in July.