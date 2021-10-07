Erie County Council receives gaming settlement money used to help community

Erie County Council recently received $2.9 million from a gaming settlement. Those funds will be used to help the community.

According to Chairman Carl Anderson, the gaming revenue money that council receives goes towards community transformative projects for Erie County.

If this ordinance passes, the money will go to the Rail Commission, Hagen History Center grant, Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the Enterprise Fund.

Anderson hopes to create a rail commission that would create more railroad transportation services to those throughout the county.

“This is similar to what we have done with DEI commission and the land bank to be able to have county government have the fiscal accountability and responsibility over the commission but moving forward with investments in this community,” Anderson said.

This will be voted on at the next meeting.

