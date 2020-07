July 23rd has officially been declared “Carol Loll Day” by County Council.

Erie County Council members Andre Horton and Carl Anderson presented the proclamation to former councilwoman Loll at the grand opening of the County Resource center.

Loll had pushing for the center since 2001.

“I was surprised, astonished and more than appreciative people would think that much of me, that they would do that and name the day after me. It was a fantastic feeling.” Loll said.