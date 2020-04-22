Erie County Council resolution eliminates penalty on 2020 real estate taxes

Erie County Council passed a unanimous vote which eliminated penalties for late payment of 2020 County Real Estate taxes.

Council had initially considered extending the discount period for taxpayers to June 30th, but the approach may have caused some confusion among taxpayers and some difficulty for tax collectors.

Erie County Council took the approach of extending the period from June 30th to December 31, 2020. This now allows taxpayers to pay without penalty between June 30 and December 31.

Council stressed the importance for all taxpayers to understand that they must pay their local and county taxes by April 30th to get the 2% discount. County and local taxes come to taxpayers on a single bill. Erie County Council is notifying all municipalities during the next few days and they are urging them to pass a similar resolution. This action only affects taxes in Erie County.