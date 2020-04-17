Erie County Council responds to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic

Erie County officials continue to take steps to help alleviate hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke to Erie County Council members and county officials about ways they’re looking to support the community.

Hundreds of Erie County residents are suffering from layoffs and unemployment during this pandemic, but county council is looking at ways to relieve some stress for tax payers.

Erie County Council is looking to give a helping hand as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Rather than imposing penalties for tax payers on July 1st, council looks to extend the due date for six months.

The extension looks to help those greatly affected by the pandemic.

“Whether it’s a loss of job due to the industry that they work in or whether they’ve been furloughed because of a company that’s been shutdown for a present time,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council Member.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilman Andre Horton questions County Executive Kathy Dahlkempers decision to turn some duties over to Director of Administration Gary Lee.

“Under Article 3 of the home rule charter it says she has to be absent or incapacitated which she is neither. I said if she gets a legal opinion that she can then she at least owes it to the citizens of the county,” said Horton.

Gary Lee Director of Administration for Erie County tells us taking on roles for County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will help her solely focus on combating COVID-19 in the community.

“This is a major crisis in our great country and actually around the world, the county executive is just utilizing effectively the human capital we have at the county,” said Lee.

Day to day duties would include working with the finance and human relations team based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke to County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper before airtime and she tells us there’s no change in duties.

Dahlkemper is asking Lee to give a helping hand as she continues to focus on combating this COVID-19 pandemic in the community.